Kepos Capital LP Takes $6.71 Million Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.57% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,238. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

