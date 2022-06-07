Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.94% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 793,278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 784,148 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,859,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 9,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,645. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

