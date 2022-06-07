Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 616,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMMC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $349,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth $77,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth $255,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 8.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth $916,000.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 27,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.