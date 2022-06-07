Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up approximately 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 89,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,521. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

