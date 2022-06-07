Kestrel Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Matthews International by 66.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

