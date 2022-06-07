Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.44 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 10,389,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,186. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

