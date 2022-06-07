KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,033.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $281,673.92 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00161487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00417051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

