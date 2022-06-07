Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $148.45. 831,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

