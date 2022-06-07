Kids Capital Management L.P. Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Kids Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. Avalara accounts for 6.1% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kids Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Avalara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $85,617,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 567.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $4,449,356 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

