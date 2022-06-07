Kinetik Stock to Split on Thursday, June 9th (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

