King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 11,784 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $132,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,808,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. 170,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

