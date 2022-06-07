King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 14,851 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $116,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 16,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,955. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.