King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $159,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,668,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.22. 19,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,566. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

