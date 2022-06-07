King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.49% of Cintas worth $226,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Cintas stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.70. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $345.33 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

