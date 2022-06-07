King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $187,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.86. 87,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

