King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 17,358 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $284,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.22. 4,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

