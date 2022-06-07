King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 33,593 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $136,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,271. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

