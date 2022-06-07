King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 53,062 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807,098 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 53,062 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.73% of Akamai Technologies worth $328,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,009. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,825 shares of company stock worth $5,000,056. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

