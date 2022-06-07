Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
