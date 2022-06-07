Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.