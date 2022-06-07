Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,850. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

