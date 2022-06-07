Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 132,600 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. 61,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

