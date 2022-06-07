Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 2.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

