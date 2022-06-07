Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 91,328 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,328 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

