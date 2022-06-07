Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $4.24 Million Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.43% of Jasper Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

JSPR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

