Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 290,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,000. Fluence Energy comprises about 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

