Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Paysafe comprises 1.5% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE PSFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 100,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,698. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

