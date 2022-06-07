Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 253,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.