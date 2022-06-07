Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 853,331 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $87,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 319,669 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $11,191,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. 6,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,107 shares of company stock worth $510,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

