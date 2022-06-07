Klever Price Tops $0.0215 (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Klever has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $72.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00158587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00418438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.