KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,115,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695,062 shares during the period. KnowBe4 comprises 3.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of KnowBe4 worth $599,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,396 shares of company stock worth $761,371 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

