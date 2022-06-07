Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 3,021 Shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of L&F Acquisition worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

L&F Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.