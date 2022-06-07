Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KINZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 737,307 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 352,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ remained flat at $$10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 110,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.