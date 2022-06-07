Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,939 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.13% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,146. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

