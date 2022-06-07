Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,786 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IG Acquisition by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,800. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

