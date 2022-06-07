Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.83% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 778,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 526,264 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 1,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,489. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.