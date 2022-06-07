Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 1,536,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,400,096. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

