Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.92. 316,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $524.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

