KUN (KUN) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KUN (KUN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.34 or 0.00052096 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $32,679.70 and $265.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00160908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00531357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00378665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029815 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

