L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys 243,917 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up about 5.8% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $50,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

