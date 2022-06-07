Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,345 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,752,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $906,759,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 359,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,694,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $198,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,878. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

