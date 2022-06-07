Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,451 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 88,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.