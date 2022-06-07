Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,123 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.84.

NOW traded up $8.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.76, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

