Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $885,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

PM traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. 7,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,296. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

