Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. 7,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,550. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

