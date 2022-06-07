Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 47,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $55.67.

