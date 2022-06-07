Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,228 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 209,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,918. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

