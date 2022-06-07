Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 135,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 94,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,917 shares of company stock worth $1,140,652. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

