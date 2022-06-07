Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 65,500 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,068,064 shares of company stock worth $28,125,028. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

