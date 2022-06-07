Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LANC stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LANC. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

