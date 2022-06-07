LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.90 ($49.35) and last traded at €45.57 ($49.00). 383,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.88 ($48.26).
The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.20.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:LXS)
